Global Crisis’ll Make Nigerians Patronise Local Products–UNIDO

Due to the prevailing economic situation in the world, particularly African region, the Regional Director for West and Central African regions for United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), Mr. Jean Bakole, has disclosed that the time has come for all Nigerians to start patronising goods and services produced locally. He said this would encourage local manufacturers to support the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Bakole, who made this known while declaring open the three-day made-in-Nigeria exhibition session during Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos recently, said the trend in global economy had shown that countries of the world must go back to the basics and start eating what they produce.

The UNIDO regional director said: “Nigeria is a leading economy in Africa, it is expected to make steady progress through accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development. “In order to achieve this and promote economic growth and sustainable development. There is need to support local manufacturers/MSME and Start-ups who are involved in producing made-in-Nigeria goods.

“Over the years, Nigeria has been growing other countries’ economies through over-dependence on imported goods, especially those which have local substitutes. “Yet, Nigeria can easily experience a breakthrough in the quest for local content development and a stable, strong and advanced economy if Nigerians would encourage the production and patronise made-in-Nigeria products.

“It is a well-known fact that the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made goods are promoted through patronage, first by its people then through export.” He added: “Over-dependence on importation of goods weakens the currency, creates unemployment, and consistently reduces the GDP.

“On the other hand, local production will promote gainful employment for Nigerians and will reduce the dependence on the consumption of foreign products and reduce poverty.”

In his own opening remarks at the event, the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, stated that it was the hope of MAN that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would focus on deepening domestic production and patronage of made- in-Nigeria products in line with one of MAN’s core objectives, which is to actively encourage the widespread patronage of Made- in-Nigeria products.

Meshioye said: “In encouraging the patronage of Made-in- Nigeria product, we acknowledge the contribution of some government policies aimed at improving local content development and patronage, including Executive Orders 003 and 005.

“Undeniably, these are clear signals of government’s appreciation of the need to promote local production and encourage patronage of locally manufactured products. “We are expectant that the policy direction of the new administration will focus on deepening domestic production and patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.”