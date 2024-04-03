Global Crisis, High Cost Slowed Maritime Business

Global crisis and high cost of doing business slowed maritime activities and the economy in the first quarter of the year, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Nigerian maritime industry faced a lot of challenges in the first quarter of the year due to soaring container freight rates that emanated from disruption in shipping caused by the tension in the Red Sea, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s unstable exchange rate on Customs import duty, new surcharges introduced by shipping lines among others. It was not business as usual early in the year for shipping lines, importers and exporters as the Red Sea became a hotbed of aggression for Yemen’s Iran backed Houthi group, who were attacking vessels sailing to Nigerian ports and other destinations in the world, making the shippers to incur huge surcharges on their cargoes. Maersk and CMA CGM were the first to introduce extra fees, followed by Germany’s Hapag Lloyd as they were adding about 10 days to a journey that would normally take about 27 days. For instance, a $100 was imposed CMA CGM on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports, while Maersk slammed extra charges of $700. Besides the surcharges, there was a new guideline on Form M and upward and downward review of the exchange rate for calculating Customs duties at the nation’s seaports by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Customs agents

Worried by these challenges, clearing agents under the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) said that the policy of CBN on the adoption of the closing rate in the official foreign exchange window for import duty was not good for them. According to them, such guideline was add more challenges to the import and export process. During the period, the National President of ANLCA, Mr Emenike Nwokeoji, complained that CBN failed to consult with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant stakeholders before issuing such policy, saying that it was not possible to adopt the closing exchange rate on Form M as it would be fraught with a lot of challenges. Notwithstanding the teething challenges at the port, the maritime industry witnessed new developments in the area of shipping as Lekki Port berthed the largest liquefied natural gas powered vessel CMA CGM Scandola with capacity to ferry 14, 800 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) which was jointly received by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

NIMASA

Also, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) offered Nigeria a three-year plan to work with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the removal of the Condition of Entry (CoE) placed on American-bound vessels from Nigeria in the period under review. The USCG’s Commander, Juliet Hudson, and Advisor, Lt. Benjamin Montz, who led a delegation during a peer review visit to the agency announced a bi-annual assessment of compliance level with the implementation of International Ships and Ports Security Facility (ISPS) code. Also, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Dr. Dayo Mobereola as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency for a renewable term of four years. Mobereola replaced Mr. Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently expired.

NPA

As part of measures to further enhance the ease of doing business in the Onne port, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola inaugurated six mooring boats at the Onne Port Complex, Rivers State for sustainable economic growth. Also, cargo dwell time and ship waiting time were reduced at the seaport due to collaborate between Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed BelloKoko, noted that the port had started recording gains from the renewed collaboration with

It has become imperative for government to review policies and guidelines that could impede the growth of blue economy

Customs, stressing that the collaboration also gave fillip to NPA commitment to the deployment of the Port Community System (PCS), which the authority had propelled to the final phase of consultancy under the technical guidance of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). In addition, after rolling out regulations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) resolved to establish a joint task force for safety of barge operations on Nigerian waters and to create opportunities which will enable operators to tap the N500 billion freight business in the port industry. The taskforce would be drawn from NPA, Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) and other agencies such as Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Customs

Early in the year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) decided to enforce Rule of Origin on goods coming into the ports in order to protect the nation’s economy and prevent circumvention of trade regulations. According to the service, the instrument would protect local industries from unfair trade competition. The Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi explained that as part of efforts to protect local industries, NCS would launch a Time Release Study (TRS) aimed at shortening processes of good clearance at the ports. Also, the service, under the directives of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy suspended the 25 per cent penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles, adding that it had initiated a 90-day window, effective from 4th March 2024 to 5th July 2024 for the regularisation of import duties on specific categories of vehicles. In addition, moves by the service to reduce hunger and economic hardship through the distribution of rice across the country ended abruptly over the death of seven people in Lagos during a pilot exercise. The exercise was suspended to commiserate with the families of the deceased while officials are planning to adopt new strategies to avoid the previous hitch.

Shippers Council

Moreover, a Bill which seeks to repeal the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act Cap N133 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), and enact the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Act passed the second reading at the House of Representatives in first quarter of the year. The Chairman, House Committee on Shipping Services, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki explained that it was imperative to repeal the existing NSC’s Act in order to empower the council to discharge its mandate as the port economic regulator. He explained that the Shippers’ Council’s gazette was being implemented as a regulation and not as an act, noting that the regulations provided that the NSC shall perform the role of interim port economic regulator with the administrative backing of the Federal Government. Also in the period, the council said that it saved the nation’s economy N82.12 billion from unnecessary demurrage payments, freight rates, charter party fees and legal intervention at the seaports between 2019 and 2023.

NIWA

In addition, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was granted exclusive power by Supreme Court to control the nation’s waterways. By the judgement the licensing and control of all inland waterways spanning more than 10,000 kilometres in the country was restored to NIWA. The Managing Director of the authority, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said that NIWA was established to harness the potential of the sector, saying that the apex court ruling had given teeth to the authority. Also, the authority said that it would procure a technology, ‘Blue Me’ to monitor boat operators as rickety vessels account for 75 per cent on the nation’s inland waterways. According to the authority, each driver on board would be given one to spot their location on the waterways, noting that the device operates anywhere and had no network issues.

Last line

