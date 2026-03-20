Global Crises: Barau Urges Nigerians To Rally Behind Tinubu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate greater nationalism by supporting the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu amid global crises rocking various countries.

Speaking to journalists at the National Eid Ground in Abuja after the two-unit (Rakat) prayers led by Professor Illiasu Usman from the National Mosque, Barau emphasised the need for unity and support for the government, citing the ongoing war in the Middle East and parts of Europe as examples of global challenges that require collective effort to navigate.

“What we need at this time is to continue supporting Mr President, all of us, and to continue praying for him so that he can succeed in his efforts to bring prosperity to our nation,” Barau said.

He highlighted the global nature of the challenges, stating, “The world is full of challenges, and we are not an exception. So what we need at this period is to continue to support the President and pray for our nation, because we know, all of us who are working with him (Mr President) that he’s determined to bring prosperity to our nation.”

Barau congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and worldwide on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast, praying for unity and wisdom for President Tinubu and other leaders to steer the nation towards prosperity.

“At the end of the prayers, I felicitated with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, other leaders and indeed all Ummah, on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

“May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala help our country, unite our country, and help Mr President in his efforts to reform the country for the better and to bring prosperity to our nation,” he added.

Imam Illiasu Usman, in his remarks, urged Nigerian leaders to address insecurity, stating that the country has the resources to deal with troublemakers and enemies of peace.

“Since genuine development cannot take place in any insecure or violence-ridden society, government at all levels in Nigeria should intensify their war against bloodthirsty criminals in our midst,” he said.