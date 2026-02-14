Global Corruption Ranking: SDP Leader Pushes For Political Shift

The leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called for a decisive political change ahead of 2027 following Nigeria’s latest ranking on the global corruption index.

Adebayo’s reaction comes after Transparency International released the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), ranking Nigeria 142nd out of 182 countries and territories.

The country retained a score of 26 out of 100 but slipped two places from its 2024 ranking of 140th, extending what observers describe as a decade long stagnation in anti-corruption performance.

In a tweet responding to the report, Adebayo lamented that Nigeria remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world, noting that the nation’s score has shown no improvement in more than ten years.

“Nigeria has once more been ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world, with no improvement on last year’s rankings per anti-corruption findings.

In fact, as a nation, our score has not improved in more than a decade,” he said. The SDP leader argued that corruption lies at the root of the country’s socio-economic challenges, linking it directly to poverty and insecurity.

“The fact remains that if we eliminate corruption, we eliminate poverty and insecurity,” Adebayo stated, stressing that systemic graft has held the nation back for too long.