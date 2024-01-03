Global contactless payment market size to hit $162.56bn by 2030

The global contactless payment market size will grow from $38.55 billion in 2022 to $162.56 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.71 per cent during the projected period, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The report said that COVID-19 played a key role in driving growth of the market, noting that in order to allow client payments more rapidly, digital payment systems are being used more frequently. It stated that innovative hardware, cutting-edge software, and smart services were all part of contactless payments such as debit card, credit card, smart card, NearField Communication (NFC), digital wallet, which enhance conventional payment methods and produce intelligent transactions. “Contactless payment can be made with a debit card, credit card, Near-Field Communication (NFC), smart card, digital wallet, or QR (quick response) code. By entering their unique PIN, users can use contactless payments to make rapid purchases. Among other industries, the BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, transit, hotel, and government routinely conduct transactions using contactless payments. Contactless payments provide quick and fast money transfers. With contactless payments, customers can now make purchases more swiftly and conveniently, especially for smaller items,” the report said. It added that “customers opt to tap their card or mobile device rather than carrying cash or laboriously typing their PIN number. Contactless payments are often safer than traditional payment methods because they use cutting-edge encryption technology to protect sensitive financial data. This helps to reduce the likelihood of fraud and other security issues, which benefits customers.” On the impact of Covid-19, the report said: “During the projection period, the COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial influence in driving market growth. Contactless payment solutions are becoming more popular as people become more aware of them. In the aftermath of the epidemic, there is a growing demand for contactless payment solutions, which opens up chances for contactless payment adoption. At the same time, numerous suppliers are incorporating contactless payments into their daily operations to provide customers with a safe and secure method of payment.”

