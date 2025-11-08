Global Community Can’t Be Silent Anywhere Terrorism, Killings Take Place – Gen Ikponmwen

…says govt must ensure safety, wellbeing of the people.

Retired General Don Idada Ikponmwen was a provost marshall in the Nigeria Army, a legal expert, elder statesman who served his country diligently. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the threat by United States’ President Donald Trump against Nigeria, and other issues.

Does the trending news about Donald Trump’s threat not pose a danger to Nigeria’s sovereignty?

Like every Democrat, I believe in national sovereignty. And a nation has sovereign authority over its people and its territory. Sovereignty doesn’t even end with government of a country having authority over people and territory. It also goes further to say that sovereignty resides in the people.

In other words, the people are the main issues when you talk about sovereignty. And I think America put it very well from the beginning of their independence when they said the happiness of the citizen is the objective of the American democracy.

In other words, if the happiness of the citizenry is not achieved there’s no sovereignty, there’s no democracy, there’s no independence. Can you fault that? You can’t fault that.

What is the role of international politics in a matter like this?

I must say that as a student of diplomacy we must agree that international politics begins and ends with your own country. The good of your country, the well-being of your country, that means the well-being of your people.

That’s why some countries, I don’t want to mention names, can go to any length to rescue any of their citizens whose life or property is in peril anywhere in the world. That’s the way they can prove to their citizens that they stand for their happiness, for their good, for their well-being.

The world is no more the same old world where we say international law is not law. We used to say international law is not law because there is no sovereign nation that’s implementing or making sure that the law works.

All those things have changed over the years. Now, the position of international law is that the global community, the world at large, has a say anywhere there’s any serious thing going wrong, things like genocide, terrorism, drug abuse, drug cultivation, piracy etc.

When these things are happening and of course when there’s a breach of democracy. Democracy has come to be known as the best panacea for the well-being of nations even though some people have argued that democracy may not be the best. But we have not found a better option than democracy.

As a country richly blessed by God do we need America or any world power to help us solve our internal problem?

If people are being killed in a country because they do not belong to a particular religion and those people overwhelming them are more armed, do you want the people to remain helpless?

So, if the authorities in that country cannot come to their aid, then you want the whole world that believes in the wellbeing of the global community to remain silent?

I do not blame any president or any head of any coun- try who says that any of these of- fences that I have mentioned going on is undesirable for the wellbeing of the world and therefore some- thing must be done.

Are you saying that the global community should step in to help a country that is living up to her responsibilities?

The global community is entitled to take up responsibility to ad- dress where any of these wrongs go on breach of democracy, attack on human beings because they belong to one religion and not another.

When did America attack Panama and arrest its President, Noriega?

They sent military police women. Women headed the team sent to Panama and they landed on the Presidential Palace, arrested Noriega and took him to America for trial where he was jailed. He was arrested and jailed for drugs issues.

As a country, are we protecting our values?

There’s no use having values, that these are our established values and we cannot protect them. The failure to protect our value is a failure of our country.

We don’t have the will power, we don’t have the mind to deploy the huge resources that we have to protect our people. Is it today that we started hearing that they’re killing so many people not to name many places eg Kaduna State that so many people have been killed in that state?

Is it today we started hearing it? Is it today we started hearing about the problem in Taraba State? Is it today we started hearing about problems in Plateau and Benue States?

Are we not in this country where we cannot guarantee safety, security, wellbeing of the people? Does the Constitution not say that the welfare and the security of the people shall be the primary purpose of government? Do you know the meaning of primary purpose?

The first line responsibility. So what is our government doing that people cannot sleep in their houses, they’re not safe on the road. It pains me that with all the resources Nigeria has we are unable to handle our problems and make Nigeria the real pride of Africa.

Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu changed service chiefs, will that solve the problem of insecurity in the land?

I will not dismiss the effort as useless. He is the man who is occupying the seat (Commander-in-Chief). He knows where it hurts. I won’t say he knows it more than Nigerians. But he is a concerned person. He is an affected person. So, whether the threat of coup is real or not you cannot blame him for making changes.

In all these, are calling on Nigerians to support the President in his policies?

Let us join him in prayers that the changes he is making will take us to the Eldorado. We have had so many re-organisations. We have had so many conferences.

Vision 20 20, I was a member. We have had Confab 2014, I was a member. Where have we got to with all these changes? Police, review their law. Security overhaul. INEC new law.

Where are these things taking us to? Are we a serious people? When you talk they will say you are a troublemaker. They don’t know that those who keep quiet, who keep mute in the midst of wrong things happening, are more guilty than those who are actually doing the wrong thing.

Nigerians need to hold their leaders at all levels accountable. You cannot get a government better than you deserve. What’s all these things that’re going on that Nigerians have no solutions for? They cannot express their opinions freely. We’re becoming a one party nation.

I thought that the presence of a credible opposition party was an essential element of democracy. You see our governors shamelessly declaring every day for one party.