Global Co-Existence, Our Collective Responsibility – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), has called all religious adherents globally to ensure peaceful co-existence, irrespective of religious affiliations.

Oba Ladoja also advised presidents and world political leaders to cooperate and allow peaceful coexistence to be their cardinal principles. He made these assertions in a press release issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, during the courtesy visit paid by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). It was held at the Oke Aremo Palace, Ibadan, on Friday.

Regarding the allegation of genocide against Christians in Nigeria as made by the US President, Donald Trump, the Olubadan admitted that Nigeria is currently facing some security challenges.

According to him, the insecurity as observed in many countries of the world affects all religious sects, which should neither be allowed to divide us nor be allowed to result to war that may lead to the destruction of lives and properties.

He urged the PFN President to appeal to other Christian leaders, worldwide, to preach peace and be our brothers and sisters’ keepers, as he urged the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to put more effort into ensuring that insecurity is reduced, if not totally eradicated

Earlier in his address, the PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, prayedto God to give the monarch longevity of life in the service of God and humanity.