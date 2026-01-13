Global Challenges, Climate Change, Energy Security, Others Require Multidisciplinary Solutions–Dean

As scholars and experts converged on University of Lagos (UNILAG) Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences Staff Retreat, the need has been stressed for the integration of various fields to proffer multidisciplinary solutions to the complex challenges facing our world, climate change, energy security, environmental sustainability, materials innovation, data-driven science, and industrial transformation.

The one-day retreat with the theme: “Fostering interdisciplinary collaboration between academia and industry Benefits;” is aimed at promoting, among others, “Enhanced focus and mental clarity; Stronger interdisciplinary connections; A renewed sense of community and purpose; Capacity Building and Team Development; Administrative Strategies and Leadership Pathways.

Welcoming guests and participants to the event, the Dean of the Faculty, Prof Olayinka Taiwo Asekun, recalled that this is the bane of the retreat, for all departments to come together and solve issues cooperatively.

“This retreat is therefore more than a break from our daily routines. It is a deliberate event for reflection, renewal, and realignment to help us sharpen our focus, strengthen our connections, and re-energise our shared mission as a faculty,” she said.

According to her, the retreat is designed to build stronger interdisciplinary connections within the Faculty and beyond, as Physical and Earth Sciences naturally sit at the intersection of theory and application.

“When physicists collaborate with geologists, chemists with environmental scientists in other departments, data scientists with industry engineers and mathematicians, we create ideas that are not only intellectually robust but also socially and economically relevant,” Asekun stressed.

She, however, noted that industry partnerships thrive when academia speaks with a unified, collaborative voice rather than in disconnected silos, adding that this leads directly to a renewed sense of community and purpose. “Our Faculty is strongest when academic and non-academic staff see themselves as partners in one ecosystem. Researchers, lecturers, technologists, administrators, and support staff all play indispensable roles in translating vision into reality.

Today and throughout this retreat, I encourage open dialogue, mutual respect, and a willingness to learn from one another,” she stated. The Dean, who explained that a key outcome of the discourse is capacity building and team development, disclosed that the future demands new skills, grant writing for collaborative projects, intellectual property awareness, industry-ready curriculum design, industry-ready students, and digital competence.

Therefore, she noted that by strengthening the Faculty’s collective capacity, they position themselves not only to attract industry engagement but to also sustain it responsibly and ethically, saying effective interdisciplinary and industry-focused work cannot thrive without a supportive organisational framework.

Asekun said: “We must think creatively about our policies, workload models, incentives, and leadership succession. Leadership is not confined to titles; it is demonstrated through initiative, mentorship, accountability, and service.

“This retreat offers an opportunity to identify emerging leaders and to align our administrative processes with our academic ambitions. The Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences has immense potential to be a hub of innovation, relevance, and impact. “By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and strengthening our engagement with industry, we enhance our research visibility, improve graduate employability, and contribute more directly to national and global development.”

Towards this end, the Dean stated that the vision of the Faculty is to advance knowledge, discovery, and innovation in the physical and earth sciences through excellence in teaching, pioneering research, and active community engagement, preparing future-ready graduates to meet both local and global challenges, champion sustainable development, and make meaningful contributions to society.