Global Cancer Deaths Set To Soar To 75% By 2050 –Study

Cancer deaths worldwide are set to soar to 75 per cent over the next two decades, leading experts have warned. A rising and ageing population—combined with unhealthy lifestyles—are said to be fuelling the problem, researchers behind a new global report claimed.

The study, is published in the journal, “The Lancet’, US scientists found that worldwide, the number of new cancer cases has more than doubled since 1990 to 18.5 million in 2023. The number of cancer deaths, meanwhile, rose 74 per cent to 10.4 million.

But cases are predicted to soar even further to 30.5 million by 2050—an increase of 61 per cent. The annual global cancer death toll is forecast to rise almost 75 per cent to 18.6million. Concerned scientists yesterday urged governments to get a grip on the global cancer burden by tackling risk factors such as obesity and smoking.