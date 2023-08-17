Global Business Travel Spending To Hit $1.8Trn By 2027

The global business travel industry is re- bounding at a more accelerated rate than earlier forecasted, with spending to grow to nearly $1.8 trillion by 2027, fuelled largely by favourable economic conditions.

Findings of the 2023 GBTA Business Travel Index Outlook – Annual Global Report and Forecast further revealed that business travel spending would surpass its pre-pandemic level of $1.4 trillion by 2024, boosted by an acceleration in the recovery process since COVID-19.

Strong gains were expected to continue in 2023 with a 32 percent projected growth, with the report, published by the Global Business Travel Association, in collaboration with Visa, also highlighting two of the biggest drivers in the industry’s stabilisation: the return of in-person meetings and events; the recovery of international business travel capacity and volumes.

In 2022, global business travel spending rose 47 percent to $1.03 trillion, with the GBTA revealing in March that the MEA region accounted for $23 billion or approximately 2.5 percent of overall spending within the sector.

Last year, Western Eu- rope was the fastest growing region globally, with North America and Latin America reporting a significant growth in spending as well. Emerging Europe continued to lag in its recovery, challenged by the war in the Ukraine, with Asia Pacific emerging as the big laggard last year given the delayed reopening of the Chinese economy.