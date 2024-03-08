Global Banking Regulators Crack Down On Big Lenders Gaming Capital Rules

Global banking regulators proposed measures on Thursday to crack down on “unacceptable” attempts by the world’s biggest banks to game rules in a bid to avoid heavier capital requirements, according to Reuters.

About 30 globally systemic banks (G-SIBs), such as JPMorgan, HSBC, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, must hold more capital than smaller domestic peers, based on a range of factors, which determines which “bucket” they are slotted into, and therefore how much extra capital they must hold. The rules were introduced a decade ago after many lenders were bailed out by taxpayers in the global financial crisis.

“The proposed revisions aim at constraining banks’ ability to lower their G-SIB scores through windowdressing,” the Basel Committee said in a statement. The aim is to stop “regulatory arbitrage behaviour” that seeks to temporarily reduce banks’ perceived systemic footprint around the reference dates used for the reporting and public disclosure of G-SIB scores.