Global Award-Winning Artist Charges Govt To Be More Responsive To Citizens

A multi-award-winning international visual artist, Sir Mbonu Emerem has charged the government at all levels in Nigeria to be more responsive to the citizens.

Addressing journalists in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, the accomplished artist and Nigeria’s representative in the Museum of the Americas (MoA) in Florida lamented that the majority of Nigerians are traumatized by their living conditions.

Emerem charged the political leaders in the country to create a better pathway of success for millions of youths in the country whom he said to graduate from Universities every year without any direction of where to start life from.

The Imo State-born globally celebrated visual artist however charged the Nigerian youths to remain resolute and resilient as losing hope in themselves will be tantamount to self-destruction, as the government has failed.

He urged them to look beyond their certificates and concentrate more on their skills and talents, adding that the current situation in Nigeria has completely placed the educated at more disadvantage and open to public ridicule.

Using himself as an example, the 65 years old who studied Economics at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka said that he had always had flay for art, but discovered that his source of livelihood lies in his talent in arts during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1983/1984.

Emerem lamented that Nigerian political leaders are insensitive to the plights of the citizens, stressing that what he has demonstrated with one of his Art Works during an exhibition in 1997 with the title “tears for my nation” is still manifesting.

“Honestly everything is blank. I pity our youths, but they must not be discouraged. Look at the country, no encouragement and when they become discouraged those who can’t cope will begin to lose their minds. But they must Seriously look beyond their certificates.

“Every year, millions of students graduate from school but there’s no focus for them. No hope of a place to attach to find their fit to become responsible. Nobody knows where this country is heading to.

“Let’s critically look at the future of our youths and ask the political leaders where they’re taking us to. With all the talents and resources available, this country keeps borrowing. We all forget that a borrowing nation is a beggar nation.

“Politicians have started ranting about what we should expect, but within the next eight years, people will start apologizing for their errors. I call on the government to help create pathways for these young ones if not, we’ll keep losing them.”

Emerem reiterated his encouragement to the youths never to be discouraged and never to see crime as an alternative no matter the temptation, stressing that hence discouragement sets in, their minds will begin to deteriorate and depression will set in.

He equally charged the political leaders to take deep research into the society they are leading and see the ages of the people in most obituary posters across the nation, adding that such critical research may help them redirect their steps.