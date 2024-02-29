Global Aviation:Africa Attained Better Safety Record in 2023

African aviation received a major boost as the continent’s air safety recorded a significant improvement. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its 2023 Annual Safety Report for Global Aviation stated that the accident rate improved from 10.88 per million sectors in 2022 to 6.38 in 2023.

The continent, according to IATA, posted a better safety record than the 5-year average of 7.11 with no fatalities, highlighting that Africa has had no passenger jet hull losses or fatal accidents since 2020. The situation marked the fifth occurrence of Africa reporting zero fatal turboprop accidents (the first instance was in 2015).

In June 2023, under its Focus Africa initiative, IATA introduced the Collaborative Aviation Safety Improvement Programme (CASIP) to enhance aviation safety in Africa. Through CASIP, states are being encouraged to increase their implementation of the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) for aviation safety.

Only 12 of Africa’s 54 states meet the minimum threshold of implementing no less than 75 per cent of ICAO’s SARPS, signalling plenty of room for improvement. Globally, aviation continues to make progress on safety with several 2023 parameters showing “best-ever” results. There were no hull losses or fatal accidents involving passenger jet aircraft in 2023.

However, there was a single fatal accident involving a turboprop aircraft, resulting in 72 fatalities. There were 37 million aircraft movements in 2023 (jet and turboprop), an increase of 17 per cent on the previous year.