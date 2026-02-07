Global Athletics Leaders Converge In Lagos For Africa Running Conference 2026

Lagos is set to reclaim the global spotlight in athletics in February 2026 as senior officials from World Athletics, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) converge for the Africa Running Conference (WAARC) 2026.

Scheduled for 12–13 February 2026, the high-level forum will focus on advancing road running and expanding mass participation across Africa. The conference forms part of the build-up to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which will be staged on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

Held under the theme “Reshaping Running and Mass Participation in Africa: Embracing the Global Community”, the conference will bring together sports administrators, race organisers, athletes, sponsors, broadcasters and policymakers. Discussions will centre on strengthening road running structures on the continent, raising standards and aligning African races with global best practices.

Key speakers expected at the conference include Jackson Tuwei, Vice President of World Athletics and former Vice President of Athletics Kenya; Ahmed Kalkaba Malboum, President of the CAA; Adille J. Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics; and Alessio Punzi, Head of Running at World Athletics.

They will be joined by leading figures from the international running community, such as former marathon world record holder Paul Tergat; Nadeem Khan, President of the International Association of Ultrarunners; Fatima Abdalla Awale, Vice President of Kenya Athletics; and Chris Robb, CEO and Founder of Mass Participation World.

Nigeria’s athletics and sports administration leadership will also feature prominently, with speakers including Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission; Chief Tony Okowa, President of the AFN; Aku Aghazu, AFN Vice President and Head of the Road Running Commission; Yetunde Olopade, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management and organiser of the Lagos City Marathon; and Tayo Popoola, General Coordinator of the Lagos Women Run.

The conference will further benefit from contributions by business and media leaders, including Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and CEO of Access Holdings; Innocent C. Ike, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Access Corporation; Chichi Nwoko, CEO of Team 33 Production; and Felix Awogu, General Manager of SuperSport Nigeria.

Participants are expected to engage in workshops and panel discussions covering race credibility, accurate timing, anti-doping, community engagement, sponsorship, broadcasting, digital innovation and sports tourism. The sessions are aimed at promoting trust, inclusion and long-term sustainability in African road racing.

The conference will seamlessly lead into the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Nigeria’s first World Athletics Gold Label race. Since its debut in 2016, the marathon has evolved into a major international sporting event, attracting elite athletes and thousands of mass participants from around the world, while boosting tourism and promoting healthy lifestyles.

With the Africa Running Conference and the marathon held back-to-back, Lagos is poised to become a continental hub for dialogue, collaboration and decision-making that could shape the future of running and mass participation across Africa.