Globacom: We’re not owing MTN interconnect charges

Globacom Ltd has fired back at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the document issued by the Agency, claiming that the telco owes its rival operator, MTN, an undisclosed amount for interconnect charges. The Nigerian-owned telco said the Agency might have miscalculated before issuing such notice. In a document released on Sunday, the NCC issued a notice to Globacom Limited that its subscribers would be disconnected if it refused to settle the interconnect charges owed the MTN. The Agency gave the telco ten days to settle the debt otherwise its subscribers would be cut off from the MTN network.

The document read in part: “The Nigerian Communications Commission, hereby notifies the public and subscribers of Globacom Limited (Globacom) that approval has been granted for the partial disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. (MTN), due to non-settlement of interconnect charges. “Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given an opportunity to comment and state its case. The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have a sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

“All subscribers are, therefore, requested to take notice that: The Commission has approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications ACT, 2003 and Paragraph 9 of the Guidelines on Procedure for granting approval to disconnect telecommunications operators, 2012. “At the expiration of 10 (ten) days from the date of this notice, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection however will allow inbound calls to the Globacom network. “Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the Commission.” Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, reported that a reliable source in Globacom disclosed that the amount due for payment was N1.6 billion and it had been paid without controversy.