Globacom Unveils 4 Never-before-seen Movies Exclusively On Glo TV

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital solutions provider, has announced the release of four never-before-seen movies on its premium entertainment platform, Glo TV absolutely FREE for all subscribers.

This major content rollout reinforces the brand’s unwavering commitment to enriching the digital viewing experience for millions of Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Globacom revealed that the newly unveiled titles feature some of Africa’s most celebrated actors and storytellers, delivering a vibrant blend of comedy, romance, drama, cultural richness, and emotional depth.

The movies include Johnny Just Come (JJC), Eko Vibes, Bound, and Shifting Desire. “Each of these movies has been carefully selected to showcase diverse African narratives while delivering world-class entertainment unavailable in cinemas, on YouTube, or on any other VoD platform.

“Viewers do not need to purchase any subscription or pay any fee, access is completely FREE,” the company stated.

Leading the lineup is Shifting Desire, starring Lilian Afegbai and veteran actor Majid Michel, a gripping romantic drama exploring marriage, inti- macy, betrayal, healing, and the transformative journey of a couple undergoing therapy to rebuild trust.

Shifting Desire premiered on Glo TV on December 2 and is currently streaming for FREE. Johnny Just Come (JJC), featuring legendary actress Patience Ozokwor and the charismatic Nancy Isime, is a hilarious cultural crossover comedy that follows an American man navigating love and marriage within an African household.