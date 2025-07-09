New Telegraph

July 9, 2025
Globacom Unveils 3 New Digital Products For Subscribers

Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, Globacom, has introduced three new exciting digital services designed to entertain, educate, and reward its subscribers.

The new offerings — Animation World Promo, Sport Brain, and Treasure Spin — provide customers interactive experiences with opportunities to win instant prizes while enjoying content tailored for diverse interests.

In a statement issued by Globacom in Lagos on Monday, the company said the services reflect its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging value-added solutions to its customers across the country.

According to the company, Animation World Promo is a triviabased service that challenges subscribers’ knowledge of Nigerian cuisine.

Participants are invited to answer fun, food-related questions, earn points, and unlock exciting rewards, making it a deliciously engaging way to learn and win.

The second product, Sport Brain, is an interactive footballprediction game that allows subscribers to forecast match scores across top global leagues.

