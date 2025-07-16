Globacom, Samsung Unveil Latest Z FOLD 7, Flip 7 Phones Offers For Customers

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has teamed up with Samsung, a leading electronics manufacturer, to give Glo subscribers an exclusive chance to pre-order the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 smartphones.

Customers who pre-order either device will receive 18GB of free data from Globacom and gift items worth up to N1.2 million.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 series, featuring advanced design, enhanced camera capabilities, and AI integration, were jointly unveiled by both companies at a masterclass session held yesterday at Globacom’s corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event saw attendance from high-net-worth Glo customers, special guests, journalists, and officials from both companies.

Pre-orders for the Fold 7, hailed as the thinnest and lightest in the series and the Flip 7, which boasts a larger cover screen and improved FlexWindow usability with Galaxy AI, also happened at the event, with several Glo subscribers placing orders for Samsung’s latest innovations.

Before the event, several Glo customers had been placing their order through Gloworld shops across the country. In his speech, Samsung’s Head of Product Marketing, Stephen Okwara, spoke about Samsung’s strong relationship with Globacom, noting the telco’s consistent high sales orders from subscribers.

He also highlighted the significant benefits and impressive features of the new devices for those looking to upgrade or switch.

Also speaking at the event, Globacom’s Head of Division (West), Abdulrasaq Ande emphasized that the two devices “represent the cutting edge of mobile innovation.”

He added that Globacom is “proud to make them available exclusively at Glo retail outlets across Nigeria.” Ande also stated that the partnership with Samsung “reflects our broader commitment to innovation.