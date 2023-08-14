Globacom launches Glo Green Lotto

Globacoms is wooing subscribers with lottery as it announced the launch of its Glo Green Lotto service. The telecoms said in a statement that the programme would enable Glo members to purchase their favourite lottery tickets, and win by using their Glo lines and also paying through airtime. The firm stated: “Green Lotto conducts eight draws every week, Mondays through Saturdays, and four draws on Sundays. The draws take place in Globacom’s office. Subscribers who win the Glo Green Lotto can add their bank account number to have their winnings transferred to their accounts.” Glo added that subscribers could purchase tickets to play its Green Lotto from anywhere and at any time.

Related