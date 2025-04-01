Globacom Felicitates With Muslims

Share

Digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has congratulated Muslims in the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, and urged them to continue to embody the values of Godliness, charity, good neighbourliness, contentment, and righteousness.

The Ramadan fast takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar as enshrined in the Holy Quran and is concluded with the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

In a goodwill message marking the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, Globacom encouraged Muslims to use the occasion for worship, reconciliation, and sober reflection.

“As Muslims savour the joy of Eid-el- Fitri, we pray that Almighty Allah will grant their supplication for peace, progress and development of the nation.

We call on them to imbibe fully the tenets of Islam as taught by Prophet Mohammed,” Globacom said.

The company also emphasised the importance of promoting the fear of God, piety, peace and harmony among Nigerians, regardless of their tribe, political affiliation, or religion.

Globacom enjoined its subscribers to utilize its rich bouquet of services to connect with friends, family, and loved ones, assuring them of its commitment to providing reliable and affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitri holidays and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

