Globacom Champions Broadband Investment, Infrastructure Security At NCC Roundtable

Nigeria’s digital development efforts received a major boost as telecommunications giant Globacom pledged full support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) business roundtable on Broadband Investment and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure, which opened today at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja.

Themed “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity”, the high-level gathering brings together stakeholders from federal and state governments, the private sector, telecom operators, and regulatory bodies to forge practical strategies for expanding Nigeria’s broadband footprint and strengthening infrastructure security.

Globacom’s sponsorship and active participation underscore its continued leadership in shaping the country’s digital future. The company is providing logistical and technical support to ensure the success of the two-day event, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a connected, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem.

According to industry analysts, the roundtable serves as a vital forum for aligning public and private sector interests towards achieving Nigeria’s broadband targets, improving policy coordination, and closing existing digital divides — especially in underserved and rural communities.