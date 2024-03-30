Globacom canvasses love, peace

Telecommunications firm Globacom has congratulated Christians in Nigeria as they join other faithfuls worldwide to celebrate this year’s Easter celebrations. Easter celebrations are observed yearly after the 40-day Christian Lenten period to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and His eventual resurrection on Easter Sunday.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians, Globacom urged Christians and Nigerians in general to imbibe the tenets of peace and good neighbourliness which typify the life and teachings of Christ Jesus. “Christ made Himself of no repute as He laid down His life for the remission of the sins of mankind. He exemplified sac- rifice, hope and love for others. Without these key virtues, no nation, ours inclusive, can ever thrive”, Globacom said.