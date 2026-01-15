Glo Unveils Travel Saga As Most Powerful Gaming Experience

Globacom is turning up the heat in mobile entertainment with the launch of Travel Saga, a premium, action-packed gaming experience now live and available exclusively to subscribers on the Glo network.

Travel Saga is a storydriven role-playing adventure game built to deliver the adrenaline, immersion, and competitive thrill that gamers around the world love in top global titles like Call of Duty.

Fully optimised for mobile access, the game brings a console-style experience straight to data-enabled handsets, transforming everyday mobile gaming into a full-scale digital battlefield.

Travel Saga takes players on fast-paced virtual journeys across iconic locations around the world. Gamers dive into intense missions, face off against opponents, unlock endless storylines, and rise through the ranks as war heroes in a dynamic and highly engaging gaming universe.

With Travel Saga, Glo subscribers can explore global destinations, engage in thrilling battles, compete in action-filled challenges, and earn in-app rewards such as victory badges and points, all while enjoying a rich, immersive experience that keeps the excitement going at every level of play.

The service is available on flexible subscription plans, priced at N100 per day and N250 per week, with options for one-time or auto-renewal. customers can subscribe by dialing *70021# to jump straight into the action.