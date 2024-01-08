Glo subscribers may be disconnected from MTN network

Nigerian telco, Globacom may lose revenue as its subscribers may be cut off MTN network. In a document obtained by New Telegraph, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a notice to the Globacom Limited that its subscribers would be disconnected if the telco refuses to settle the interconnect charges owed MTN.

The document titled ‘Predisconnection Notice’, the NCC stated: “Made pursuant to the Nigerian Communications ACT, 2003 And the guidelines on procedure for granting approval to disconnect telecommunication operators, 2012.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission hereby notifies the public and subscribers of Globacom Limited (Globacom) that approval has been granted for the partial disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. (MTN), due to non-settlement of interconnect charges. “Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given opportunity to comment and state its case.”