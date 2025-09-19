Glo-Sponsored CNN African Voices Celebrates Author, Chimamanda Adichie

Acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be the focus of a new edition of African Voices Changemakers, CNN International’s magazine programme, sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

The edition, entitled Generational Storyteller Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is hosted by usual ace anchor, Larry Madowo, and airs on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Adichie is one of Africa’s most influential literary voices, who continues to inspire readers worldwide with her powerful storytelling.

From her award-winning debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, to the internationally acclaimed Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, Adichie has cemented her place as an impactful author whose works challenge perspectives, redefine identity, and celebrate African narratives.

With her much-anticipated new release, Dream Count, she once again underscores her role as a cultural icon whose influence extends beyond literature into global conversations on feminism, heritage, and authenticity. The programme was filmed in Nsukka, Nigeria, a town where she grew up and a recurring setting in her works.

The programme offers viewers an intimate look at her evolution as a writer, her inspirations, and how she continues to redefine African storytelling on the global stage.

The feature will air multiple times to give viewers across different time zones the opportunity to watch, with rebroadcasts scheduled for Snday, September 21, at 3:30 a.m. and 6p.m.; September 22, at 3a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; as well as the following weekend, September 27, at 7:30 a.m. and 11a.m.; September 28, at 3:30 a.m. and 6p.m.; and September 29, at 3a.m. and 5:45 p.m.