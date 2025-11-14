Glo Showers Millions On Winners Of ‘Play Up’ Lottery

Several winners in Globacom’s lottery offering, Glo Play Up recently received millions of naira from the telecommunications giant.

The excited winners, according to Glo, emerged in the thrilling game of chance that fuses fun, suspense, and lifechanging rewards.

Each of the winners went home with one million naira cash reward. The company explained in a press statement that Play Up Lottery is one of its myriad avenues of rewarding its loyal subscribers, particularly during the forthcoming Yuletide season.

The winners were selected through a transparent raffle draw conducted across various regions, followed by a comprehensive verification process to safeguard ownership of the winning lines.

The lottery service gives Glo subscribers a simple and entertaining way to transform small predictions into million-naira fortunes.

To play, subscribers need only to select a lucky number between 1 and 9 for a chance to win big.

Participants are required to dial *400# on any Glo line or send the chosen number by SMS to 400. Each entry costs just N100, and players may either subscribe daily or play on demand as they deem fit.

On Friday each week at 4 p.m., a live draw is effected at the Glo Head Office, Victoria Island, Lagos where weekly winners are rewarded with N1 million each.