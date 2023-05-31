Glo Shines At Boict Awards Night

I t was another glorious moment for leading telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, on Saturday night as it was honoured with ‘Africa’s Beacon of ICT Excellence/Leadership Award’ in Lagos. The company was rewarded for pioneering innovations in the Nigerian telecom industry at the 2023 Africa Beacon of ICT and Leadership Awards held at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos, and attended by the leaders of the nation’s ICT industry.

The award was received on behalf of Globacom by the company’s representatives, Catherine Bomett, Director of Customer Care; Oladipo Olusanwo, Head of Gloworld Operation, and Obumneme Ikechebelu of Technical Department. Speaking at the event, Ken Nwogbo, Founder and CEO of Communication Week Media Limited, organisers of the BoICT Award, said Globacom won the award in view of its outstanding contributions in the last twenty years, including the 3G and 4G technologies, Glo 1 submarine cable, as well as unique products and services.

He said: “The Beacon of ICT Award which was instituted to celebrate outstanding brands and the visions that birthed them has become one of the most prestigious annual awards in the nation’s ICT industry in the last 14 years”. He added that it is also designed to celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions in commerce and industry as well as government officials whose policies and programmes have had positive impacts on their jurisdictions.