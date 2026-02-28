Glo, Samsung Unveil Galaxy S26 Series With Free Data, E-sim In Lagos

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, and electronics manufacturer, Samsung, have officially launched the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series in Nigeria. The unveiling ceremony took place at Globacom’s corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Alongside the launch, the companies announced an exclusive pre-order window for Glo subscribers. Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S26 at any Gloworld outlet nationwide will receive an 18GB data bundle as part of the Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans, distributed as 3GB monthly for six months.

The offer also includes a Platinum Number eSIM, which provides users with up to 10GB of extra data per month. The new Galaxy S26 series features advanced camera technology, extended battery life, and privacy screen technology.

It also includes Agentic AI capabilities, designed to enhance user interaction while maintaining data security Speaking at the event, Samsung’s Product Manager for Sellout Platinum, Mr Solomon Osibeluwo, highlighted the strength of the partnership between the two companies.

“Samsung will continue to drive a strong partnership with Globacom,” Osibeluwo stated, noting that Globacom is the first partner to host a Masterclass session on the new device. He added that the S26 series includes features aimed at improving the calling and browsing experience for Nigerian users.