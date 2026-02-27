Glo, Samsung Seal Strategic Deal To Roll Out Galaxy S26 Series In Nigeria

Globacom has announced a strategic partnership with global technology giant Samsung for the launch of the muchanticipated Galaxy S26 Series in Nigeria.

The collaboration was unveiled at a ceremony held at Globacom’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, where high net worth customers, industry stakeholders and members of the media gathered to witness the debut of the new flagship device.

The partnership ushers in an exclusive pre order window for Glo subscribers, positioning Globacom as the first partner to combine both a masterclass session and pre order benefits for customers following the device’s launch in Nigeria.

To add significant value, every Galaxy S26 purchased at any Gloworld outlet nationwide will come bundled with 18GB of free data under the Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans, offering 3GB m o n t h l y for six m o n t h s . Customers will also receive a Platinum Number eSIM with up to 10GB bonus data monthly, further enhancing the overall experience.

The Galaxy S26 Series delivers next generation speed and performance wrapped in a sleek and sophisticated design. It features an immersive display, advanced camera system, long lasting battery life, privacy screen technology and powerful Agentic AI capabilities.