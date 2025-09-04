Glo Rewards Subscribers With Millions In Jolly Cash Awards

Excitement filled the air on Monday as telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, rewarded seven lucky subscribers with millions of naira in its Jolly Product Cash Award scheme which continues to deliver both entertainment and empowerment to Nigerians.

The prize-presentation ceremonies held across multiple cities across the country featured winners from different categories – Jolly Life lottery, Jolly Wheel, Jolly Win, and Jolly Trivia. The star of the day was Sunday Efenure, a 69-yearold technician from Edo State, who clinched the N1 million top prize in the Jolly Wheel promo.

Speaking after receiving his cheque at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, Efenure admitted he had doubts when first informed of his win. “With the rate of scams in the country, I didn’t believe it. My wife told me to check, and I even asked my son to make verifications about it.

“When he confirmed it was real, I hurried down to Lagos. I am grateful to Glo for this life-changing reward,” he said with visible joy. Another highlight was the presentation of N500,000 prize to Taiwo Oni, a 39-year-old Ibadan resident, who won in the Jolly Life category in the Oyo State capital. His twin brother, Kehinde, who accompanied him to the event, could not hold back his excitement, exclaiming in Yoruba, “E chop am o! me sef don run go buy my own glo sim. I must win”, he declared excitedly.