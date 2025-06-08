Glo Rewards 19 Subscribers In Nationwide Promoabout Siblings, Paul And Jude

Share

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct music duo, P-Square, has announced that he has severed ties with his siblings, Paul Okoye and Jude Okoye.

Peter made the announcement on X while speaking about the ongoing alleged money laundering case against Jude involving over N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,000.

Peter, who had appeared as the first prosecution witness during trial, while reacting to an adjournment of the case on X, accused Jude’s publicist of trying to mislead the public by claiming he had been lying to the court.

He stated that the truth would eventually prevail while arguing that “family doesn’t steal from family”.

“Meanwhile, their publicist, whom I mentioned to the judge regarding their presence in court and the purpose of their attendance, is busy trying to misinform the public, saying I have been lying to the court,” he wrote.

“One thing is for sure: the truth shall prevail. Family does not steal from family.”

This prompted a fan to tell Peter that family remains important despite conflicts. In response, the singer declared that he has severed ties with his brothers, saying loyalty defines real family, not blood.

Peter argued further that real love doesn’t manipulate and family shouldn’t steal from one another.

He revealed that staying silent for over 20 years nearly cost him everything, adding that he now prioritises his mental health.

He wrote, “We are no longer family at this point! Family is blood related, but the real family is loyalty.“Like I said before, don’t let family be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did – for over 20 years. And it almost cost me everything.“

“But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family does not steal from you.“

“Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all. Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you, or ignore your pain.“

“My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive. I disown them.”

Furthermore, Peter noted that reflecting on the events that played out around the death of Mohbad made him decide never to “play the bigger person” again.

He said; “After watching everything about Mohbad’s death and how the whole thing played out to date, I decided to myself that I would never play the bigger person nor act as the mature one.“And that’s exactly what led to this whole madness. Simply because I was trying to be the bigger person and act maturely! Omo! Never again. So love me or hate me, I will continue speaking my truth!”

