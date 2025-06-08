Glo Rewards 19 Subscribers In Nationwide Promo

Share

It was all excitement, merry and cheer as Telecommunications company Globacom rewarded 19 of its subscribers with cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million in a recently concluded promotional campaign launched in partnership with Korrect Games.

The initiative, tagged the Glo-Korrect Millionaire Award, was designed to engage football lovers and promote mobile gaming participation through the Korrect Predict platform — a daily football prediction and trivia game that allows users to win cash or airtime by correctly predicting match outcomes.

The platform, which is powered by VDL Technologies Limited, is a Nigerian digital solutions firm known for its work in gamification, mobile content distribution, and consumer engagement.

The campaign, which ran exclusively for active Glo subscribers, culminated in a live draw streamed on Korrect Games’ official Instagram page had a total of 19 winners emerged in the following categories where 5 winners received ₦1 million each, 4 winners received ₦500,000 each

and 10 winners received ₦100,000 each.

An award presentation ceremony was held at Globacom’s corporate headquarters, where winners received their prizes in the presence of officials, media, and invited guests. According to the organisers, all winners were contacted directly before the event.

Several recipients, during brief interviews, described the win as timely and impactful, citing the campaign’s transparency and ease of participation.

The Korrect Predict platform, developed by Korrect Games and supported by VDL Technologies, allows users to predict the outcomes of three football matches each day. Even participants who get one or two predictions right receive rewards in the form of airtime or instant cash. A daily trivia component also offers additional engagement and prizes.

According to the organisers, the campaign was designed to reward customer loyalty, enhance brand interaction, and demonstrate the possibilities of reward-based mobile engagement in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Speaking after the event, representatives from Globacom and VDL Technologies described the campaign as a success, noting increased user participation and strengthened brand trust.

“This collaboration reinforces the value of digital engagement and innovation,” a VDL Technologies official said. “We are excited about the possibilities this opens up for customer-focused rewards in the mobile gaming space.”

Globacom confirmed that more reward campaigns are scheduled for later in the year as part of ongoing efforts to deliver value-added services to subscribers.

