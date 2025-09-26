Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala, Affirms Plan To Take Festival To Global Stage

Nigeria’s biggest telecommunications supporter of culture, Globacom, has announced the sponsorship of this year’s edition of Ofala Festival, which is holding in Onitsha, Anambra State, in October. The annual Ofala festival is a customary obligation performed by His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

The celebrations, held over a two-day period, comprise the Iru Ofala on October 17 and the Azu Ofala the following day. Globacom, the main sponsor of the Ofala festival, said at a press conference held at Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday by the Ofala Festival Organising Committee that it had been backing the event since 2011 because of its faith in the nation’s huge cultural heritage and its potential to create employment and boost revenue generation.

The company restated its commitment to take the festival to a global stage and reckon. “In 2025, Nigeria’s tourism sector is projected to contribute N11.2 trillion to GDP, up from about N10.9 trillion in 2024. “Domestic tourism expenditure is also expected to be around N6.1 trillion, while international visitor spending is forecast at about N803.2 billion.

“These figures show not only recovery from the disruptions of recent years, but strong growth. They underscore a simple truth: culture and tourism are not luxuries, they are vital to our economy, our identity, and our future.

“Globacom is committed to pushing that future forward. “Our support for Ofala is part of a broader belief that investment in culture yields returns beyond the balance sheet. It builds communities, jobs, local businesses, pride,” Globacom noted.