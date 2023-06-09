Glo Releases Data Roaming Packages For Hajj Pilgrims

Globacom, Nigeria’s total telecoms solutions provider, is giving Nigerians performing this year’s pilgrimage in Mecca the chance to communicate, capture and share beautiful moments with their loved ones back home.

The company has introduced unique Glo Data roaming packages enabling subscribers to take advantage of its data services in the Holy Land for as little as N5/ MB. Globacom disclosed in a statement that “pilgrims will get 3GB for N15,000 with 30 days’ validity, 1.25GB for N6,500 with 15 days’ validity, 600MB for N3,500 with 7 days’ validity, and 300MB for just N2,000 with 3 days’ validity”.

All a customer needs to do to sign up for any of these roaming packages is to dial *777# and thereafter select Option 6 (data roaming). In addition to being reasonably priced, the data bundle may be purchased in Nigeria, while its validity begins when the user lands in the Holy Land, according to Globacom.

The company noted that “subscribers are also in control of their usage and there are no fears of additional billing as they only use from the bundle they purchase. Glo also ensures that customers receive consumption messages several times to enable them to monitor their depletion of the data purchased.”