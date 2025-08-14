Glo Reduces Rates For Calls To Major Countries

Globacom has announced significant reductions to its International Direct Dialing (IDD) tariffs to several major countries that Nigerians usually call. For both new and current subscribers throughout Nigeria, this lowers the cost of calls to an affordable rate as low as N30.

Beginning from August 10, the new tariffs began to apply to calls to over 15 major overseas destinations. Due to the change, calls to the United States will now cost N30 per minute instead of N35. India’s rate has dropped from N45 to N40, while the rate to the United Kingdom has also been cut from N400 to N350.

Significant decreases were also noted in Saudi Arabia (N300), Cameroon (N700), and China (N75). Rates to neighbouring African countries have also been reviewed. Benin Republic now costs N650 per minute, Niger Republic N750, Ghana N500, and Togo N650. Calls to the United Arab Emirates have been reduced from N450 to N325. Germany is now N550, Côte d’Ivoire N700, Libya N700, while Malawi has dropped from N1,200 to N1,100.