Glo: Ramadan Virtues Key To Devt

As Nigerian Muslim Ummah join in the celebration of Eid-el Fitr, digital solutions provider, Globacom, has congratulated them on the completion of the Ramadan fast. In a goodwill message in Lagos yesterday, the company urged muslims to always remember the lessons of Ramadan, adding that “It is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and, above all, love to all.

“We therefore encourage Nigerians to show love and be their neighbour’s keeper,” Globacom said. “As they celebrate Eid-el Fitr festival, we call on them to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful coexistence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran”, the company added.