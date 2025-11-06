‘Glo Play Up’ Lottery Debuts, Offers Nigerians Chance To Win Millions

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has introduced a new thrilling lottery service that combines entertainment with the chance to win lifechanging cash prizes.

Called Glo Play Up, the new service is a fun and easy way for subscribers to turn small predictions into million-naira wins. Designed for those who enjoy the game of chance, the new lottery service allows Glo subscribers to pick a lucky number between one and nine for an opportunity to win big.

To play, subscribers simply dial *400# on their Glo line or send their chosen number by SMS to 400. Each entry costs N100, and players can choose to subscribe daily or play on demand, whenever they wish.

In a statement released in Lagos, Globacom explained that Glo Play Up is more than a game; it is a platform for Nigerians to experience joy and create new beginnings that could transform their stories. “We understand the optimism and adventurous spirit of Nigerians. People love to play, dream and hope for that one big win.