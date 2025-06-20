Glo, PalmPay Announce Huge Benefits For Customers In

Share

Top fintech company in Nigeria, PalmPay, is working with Globacom, a supplier of digital solutions, to introduce another edition of the “Recharge and Win Bonanza.”

Users who buy Glo airtime and data through the PalmPay app have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes as part of this exciting campaign.

A joint statement released in Lagos revealed that the promotion would be in place from June 19 till August 8. It also disclosed that “a weekly live raffle draw will be held and streamed on PalmPay’s official social media channels through – out the campaign.

“Customers who make Glo transactions through the PalmPay app will stand a chance to win prizes such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, and many other exciting items.”

While every transaction above N500 offers subscribers an additional opportunity to win cash prizes, daily social media challenges will also give participants more chances to win big.

In addition, when Glo airtime and data are purchased via the PalmPay app, users receive up to 6 percent cashback.

