Glo, OYRTMA Partner To Develop Traffic Mgt Solutions

Share

The government of Oyo State has partnered with telecommunications giant, Globacom, in its bid to install a significant traffic management solution for the development of the state.

Chief Ebenezer Ogunwuyi, Chief of Staff to the Governor who represented Engineer Seyi Makinde at the flag-off of the first phase of the telecommunications and digitalization partnership on traffic management with Globacom noted that the collaboration will usher in a new era of digitized traffic management in Oyo State.

He said: “As our cities grow and our economy expands, our approach to road safety, traffic flow, and urban mobility demand innovative solutions.

“The digitalization of OYRTMA’s operations is a bold step forward in meeting these challenges head-on.” The Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adesagba Adekoya(Rtd), opined that Globacom had earned an exceptional reputation for its innovative approach to solving complex challenges through technology.

“Today, they bring their expertise to our traffic management efforts, and we are confident that their contribution will be transformative”, he added.

In his remarks, Adeniyi Odejobi, the Enterprise Business Lead for the South West Region, Globacom described the company as not just a telecommunications company but a digital solutions company and the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: