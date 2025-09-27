Glo, Osun Partner On CUG Lines For Civil Servants

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has partnered the Osun State Government for the provision of 20,000 closed user group lines for civil servants, local government staff, teachers and political appointees in the state.

Tagged “Imole Connect”, the special lines will enhance seamless communication among the indicated personnel.

At the launch of the scheme in Osogbo, capital of the state, Governor Ademola Adeleke thanked Globacom for its commitment to the partnership and its investment in supporting Osun State’s digital transformation.

The scheme, he said, would strengthen communication within the public service and enhance the ease with which the government businesses in Osun State are carried out.

“With the launch of 20,000 Glo Imole Connect lines today, we are taking a bold step towards improving our public servants’ linkage across the State. These lines, operating under a closed user group (CUG) arrangement, come with significantly reduced call and data rates,” he noted.

In his speech, Globacom’s National Head, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, disclosed that the company was prepared to assist the state in the delivery of its services to the people by ensuring smooth communication among ministries, departments and agencies.