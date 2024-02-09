Glo, MTN Resolve Interconnect Debt Dispute

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has clarified that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Globacom) has been amicably resolved. The regulator said in a statement that in accordance with this resolution, the dis- connection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom had now been withdrawn.

According to the statement, “following its initial Public Notice, the Commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to foster- ing a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria.”