Glo Marks Int’l Day Of The Girl Child With Health Activities Across Nigeria

Girls across the country have been urged to focus more on their menstrual health in order to grow into adulthood with confidence and also face the future without being held back by challenges.

Glo Foundation, the social investment arm of Globacom, made this the focus of its engagement with girls in select schools across the country on Wednesday on the occasion of the observance of this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) with the theme: “The GIRL I am, the changes I lead: GIRLS on the frontline of crisis”.

The health awareness campaign by Glo Foundation, working with Health Aid for All Initiative (HA- FAI), an NGO, targeted to educate 100 girls each in selected schools in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri and Kaduna, on menstrual hygiene.

“Menstrual periods should never be a reason for a girl to lose confidence, miss school, or feel held back. “That’s why we put this initiative together where we also provided menstrual care kits to the young girls in these selected states, to ensure that they have not just what they need, but also the reassurance that their growth and dignity matter”, the Foundation disclosed in a statement.