Glo Makes More Millionaires In Jolly Win Promo

The latest winners of the thrilling monthly Glo Jolly Win promotion have received cheques of N1 million each from Globacom and its partners.

This is in addition to the data and airtime bonuses that other Glo users who take part in the promotion receive every day. At the monthly presentation ceremony in Lagos, five winners were credited with their winnings immediately after the symbolic presentation of their cheques.

Olieh Somtochukwu, a realtor based in Anambra State, became the first person to win N1 million in the promotion in September. The promotion is being done by Globacom in partnership with Tetragrammaton, the value-added service provider for these services, and Nitroswitch, an aggregator firm licensed by the NCC.

If not she doubted the veracity of the promo, Mrs. Adebayo Idowu, one of the winners, would have received her check during the first presentation in September. She was reluctant to accept that she had won a million naira, even after multiple conversations, including video calls.

After later becoming convinced, Mrs. Adebayo, a recently retired school teacher, was there with the new batch of winners to receive her prize at last. Abiodun Oluwasanmi Temitayo, a mechanical engineer; Ashimiu Aminat Idowu, a teacher; Abdul Mumuni Oseni, a corporate driver; and Sanni Ganiu Bayo, a printing and publishing agent from Lagos, are among the other winners.

Speaking about the rewarding promo, Mojeed Aluko of Globacom’s Value Added Services department, said: “The Glo Jolly Win is a lottery service in which subscribers can answer trivia questions or spin a wheel to win loads of airtime, data and cash prizes.

“This is for as low as N100/ day, with no need for downloads or any storage usage on their phones. “Subscribers can select their preferred services from the options of Jolly Trivia, Wheel, Win & Life to join in the fun and excitement of the lottery with the potential to become millionaires.

