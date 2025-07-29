Glo Lists Ongoing Network Expansion Projects To Enhance Customer

Telecommunication Globacom, has reeled out ongoing network improvement projects aimed at enhancing customer experience.

Globacom, according to officials, has been working round the clock to ensure that subscribers across the country continue to get value for money especially with the recent tariff increment approved by regulatory authorities.

The network upgrade involves the deployment of new base stations to cover new locations and densification to improve coverage in areas with growing population to guarantee excellent network quality for both voice and data services all over the country.

Globacom is also relocating its fibre infrastructure in several locations where road constructions across the country have had an impact on network quality.

The locations include Auchi-Okene, BeninEkpoma, Lafia-Akwanga, Minna-Abuja, and Funtua-Gusau.

“We decided, at a huge cost, to relocate the fibres, many of which had been vandalized in several places by uncoordinated road construction activities, in order to bring best-in-class services to customers”, the company disclosed.