Glo Introduces Revised Data Bundles With More Value At No Extra Cost

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has unveiled revised data bundles that give subscribers more data volume at the same affordable prices, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering superior value and satisfaction to its customers.

The revised Glo Data Bundles are improved versions of the existing daily, weekly, and monthly plans, offering subscribers bigger data volumes without increasing costs.

The updated packages provide greater browsing power and flexibility for streaming, gaming, social media, video calls, and other online activities. For daily users, the N100 plan has been enhanced from 105MB to 125MB, giving light internet users more room to browse, chat, and stream short content conveniently.

The weekly plans have also been upgraded to meet the needs of moderate data consumers. The N1,500 bundle, for instance, now offers 6GB instead of 5.9GB, enabling users to enjoy uninterrupted access to their favourite online services for a longer period. For customers who rely heavily on the internet, the monthly bundles provide even more value.