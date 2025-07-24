Glo Introduces Device Protection For Subscribers

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has launched a Device Protection service for its customers, an industry first in Nigeria.

This was introduced in partnership with Cubecover, Nigeria’s leading technology solutions enabler. The innovative offering enables both new and existing Glo subscribers to protect their mobile devices against screen and water damage for a small premium, while they receive up to N50,000 worth of screen repairs or replacement when damage occurs.

According to Mojeed Aluko, Globacom’s Head of Value Added Service (VAS) for as low as N50 per day, customers can ensure their device is covered against screen or water damage at any time.

There is also a N300 subscription for those who would like to pay the premium weekly, while those who prefer to pay the premium monthly only need to pay N600 every month.