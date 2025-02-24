GLO Intensifies Network Upgrade To Boost Service Excellence

Share

Technology Company, Globacom, says its nationwide network enhancement project is being intensified to ensure improved customer experience.

According to the company, the current phase of network upgrade which began last year involves nationwide rollout of new sites and upgrade of existing ones to ensure high speed and enhanced data experience to a growing number of Nigerians.

Reacting to the recent increase in telecom tariffs, Globacom stated that it would remain committed to building a world class telecommunications infrastructure and offering its customers the most competitive rates for voice and data services.

It added that the network upgrade entails the entire scope of Telecoms infrastructure upgrade, from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure as well as passive equipment expansion like power and environment.

The company in the last few months has successfully rolled out hundreds of new sites in Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Rivers, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers and Abuja.

