Glo Foundation’s Skillbridge Equips Lagos Street Sweepers With New Skills

Share

The first phase of a transformative Glo Skillbridge programme aimed at equipping dedicated Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) sweepers with vital soft skills and vocational training kicked off last week across various locations in Lagos.

The initiative is designed to create new income opportunities for the workers. The program directly addresses the need to empower LAWMA staff, particularly sweepers, by providing them with skills that can lead to diverse income streams and bridge financial gaps.

Glo Foundation first unveiled The plan for this ambitious empowerment program was unveiled recently during a special celebration honoring LAWMA staff and sweepers.

Currently, around 150 selected sweepers are immersed in intensive four-week courses covering Fashion Designing, Bead Making, Baking, and Digital Skills. These trainings are being conducted at dedicated partner centers throughout Lagos, fostering an environment of learning and growth.

In a statement in Lagos, Glo Foundation expressed its delight at the remarkable progress being made by trainers in its skills acquisition program. it commended the trainees for their dedication to learning new skills, which will enable them to explore additional income streams.

The positive impact on the beneficiaries is already evident. At the fashion and bead-making sessions at Yetroslane, a fashion academy in Gbagada, a vibrant atmosphere prevailed as trainees eagerly absorbed the learnings.

Within just three days, some were already showcasing their self-made beads. Amusat Mopelola Airat and Liadi Fatimoh were among the many who expressed profound gratitude to Glo Foundation and LAWMA for this life-changing opportunity.

The baking program at Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos, radiated similar enthusiasm.

A LAWMA supervisor also engaged in the training, Mrs. Busari Adebanke Busayo shared her excitement, stating that “it will be of huge benefit to me and my family. I’ve learned how to measure and weigh flour for various baking products and a lot of other things.”

Share