GLO Foundation Thrills LAWMA Sweepers With Exciting Gifts, Skills Acquisition Training

Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom, on Saturday partnered the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to host a special day in celebration of its staff who keep the state clean.

The event, held at the Ijora Olopa office of the agency, had hundreds of the sweepers drawn from all the local governments and LCDAs across the state. The sweepers, usually the ones that many do not reckon with despite their onerous duties, became the centre of attraction at the event as they danced and participated in various fun activities including games and raffle draws, courtesy of Globacom.

Head of Glo Foundation, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, while speaking at the event, disclosed that the Foundation decided to honour the cleaners with a Rest and Relaxation event to express gratitude to them for the important work they do daily, event at great danger to their lives on roads across the state. She noted that the effort of Glo Foundation in this regard would also extend to other states across the country so as to renew a sense of belonging among those who are doing critical jobs across the country.

“We recognize the important and thankless jobs that you do all over the state in ensuring that our roads and streets are clean everyday. We recognize the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are at times impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason why we are here today to let you know how much we value you and your huge contributions to keeping Lagos clean on a continuous basis,” she added.

She also disclosed that there were empowerment and skills acquisition programmes planned for the sweepers which will be held in the following months. They include Fashion Skills (Fashion Design, jewelry making, Fabric Embellishment & Beading); Baking skills: (Basic cake and decoration, Fried and baked pastry, Bread making, soft skills and Entrepreneurship class); Digital Skills (Digital marketing, social media management, and e-commerce).

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, was effusive in praise of Globacom for coming up with the idea of creating a day to appreciate the sweepers across the state, adding that the agency is happy about the collaborations in the office which will further help and inspire the sweepers.

He reemphasised the importance of the work of the sweepers in contributing to the health and well-being of the citizenry and called on more corporate bodies to emulate the gesture from Globacom.

Some of the sweepers expressed gratitude to Globacom and the Management of LAWMA for the opportunity to unwind in company of their colleagues and for the special treatment from Glo.

Aniekwe Rejoice Ifeoma, who was born in Lagos, disclosed that working with LAWMA has created an opportunity for her to improve herself and to create another stream of income to help herself. Ifeoma, who is currently training to be computer literate, said she occupies her free time selling Zobo and Tigernut drinks. She appreciated Globacom for throwing up such an opportunity for rest and relaxation.

Another sweeper, Awolaja Esther, who resides in Ikorodu, disclosed that she has been working with LAWMA for about 15 years during which she has taken advantage of the job to set up an extra source of income in Ikorodu. She currently has two undergraduates she is training. She praised Globacom for creating a day to appreciate and reward her and her colleagues.

As part of the fun and excitement created exclusively for the sweepers, Globacom also held a lucky dip to give out various items including sewing machine, Inverter Microwave oven and grinding machine to some of the sweepers.

Madam Dorcas Adeniji, a resident of Oshodi in Lagos, won the grinding machine. She could hardly contain her joy as she danced after receiving the item. Mrs Adewusi Bisola, who resides in Alakuko in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, won an Inverter Microwave oven. Her friends almost mobbed her when she came out to receive her prize.

