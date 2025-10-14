Glo Foundation Celebrates Girl Child In Several Cities

Glo Foundation, Globacom’s Corporate Social Responsibility division, last Friday hosted hundreds of girls from various secondary schools across the country to a symbolic walk and movie outing in continuation of its celebration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

In Lagos, 100 girls selected from five secondary schools were received at the corporate head office of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, where they had a brief session with senior female executives of Globacom.

The girls were drawn from Queens College, Sabo Yaba; Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Yaba; Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island; Victoria Island Secondary School; and Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Oregun, Ikeja.

The session was held to encourage the girls to aim for the best in whatever field they opt for academically and to strive to succeed in any sphere of work or business within their environment. The students were received by Globacom’s Director, Strategy and Board Affairs, Mrs Mojisola Ashieru Sweet, who admonished the girls to be proud of who they are and be confident of the success that will come from their effort.